Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Acquired by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Tanger by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Tanger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Tanger by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tanger news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $404,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,056.04. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKT shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tanger in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Tanger Stock Up 1.9 %

SKT stock opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. Tanger Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $37.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Tanger had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Research analysts predict that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is an increase from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.48%.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

