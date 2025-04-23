SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Position Boosted by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,659.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

