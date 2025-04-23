Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Takes $989,000 Position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,791 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,246,000. Seldon Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,771,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.62. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGS. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Profile

(Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

