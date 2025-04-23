Short Interest in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Decreases By 16.3%

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the March 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 337.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 37,863 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,610,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.13.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EGP stock opened at $158.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $137.67 and a 12 month high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.43%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

