Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $529,000 Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 1,148.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AER. UBS Group cut AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AerCap from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

AerCap Trading Up 2.6 %

AerCap stock opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $82.21 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.19.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

