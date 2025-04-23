White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 13,947 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 13,421 shares.The stock last traded at $1,714.68 and had previously closed at $1,743.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,827.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1,874.30.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTM. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

