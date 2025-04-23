CARV Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (CARV)

CARV (CARV) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, CARV has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One CARV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. CARV has a market capitalization of $86.13 million and $23.24 million worth of CARV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CARV alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93,519.22 or 0.99851521 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92,910.64 or 0.99201732 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About CARV

CARV launched on February 11th, 2022. CARV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,030,512 tokens. CARV’s official Twitter account is @carv_official. CARV’s official website is carv.io. CARV’s official message board is medium.com/@carv.

CARV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CARV (CARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CARV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 258,030,512.18 in circulation. The last known price of CARV is 0.33635829 USD and is up 9.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $21,414,073.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carv.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CARV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CARV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CARV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CARV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.