Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Ennis had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.60 million.

Shares of EBF opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Ennis has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $474.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

