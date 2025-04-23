Cookie Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $57.09 Million (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Cookie token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cookie has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cookie has a market cap of $57.09 million and $38.14 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93,519.22 or 0.99851521 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92,910.64 or 0.99201732 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cookie

Cookie’s genesis date was June 13th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 999,934,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,585,778 tokens. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie.fun. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookiedotfun.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie DAO (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie DAO has a current supply of 999,934,568 with 450,584,449 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie DAO is 0.12760181 USD and is up 27.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $24,647,461.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie.fun/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.

