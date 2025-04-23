Simon’s Cat (CAT) Price Up 42.6% Over Last 7 Days

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Simon’s Cat has a market cap of $49.53 million and approximately $21.05 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93,519.22 or 0.99851521 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,910.64 or 0.99201732 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Simon’s Cat

Simon’s Cat launched on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,826,076,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,826,076,406 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,826,076,405.53171332 with 6,749,826,076,405.53171332 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00000671 USD and is up 20.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $15,296,626.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simon’s Cat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

