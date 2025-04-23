Sirios Capital Management L P Has $2.03 Million Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $144.62 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.20 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.04.

Insider Activity

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $162,693.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,338.52. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Fesko sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $49,923.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,946 shares in the company, valued at $22,843,490.30. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,194 shares of company stock worth $30,646,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.76.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

