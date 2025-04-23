Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 3,523 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Vistra makes up approximately 2.9% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Vistra were worth $16,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $112.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Vistra

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

In other news, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.17.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

