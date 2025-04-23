Sirios Capital Management L P Has $3.10 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Tenable worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tenable by 858.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenable by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061. The trade was a 87.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $138,758.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,871.60. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,128 shares of company stock valued at $539,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Price Performance

TENB opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

