Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 11,026 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Sirios Capital Management L P cut its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,026 shares during the period. Globus Medical comprises approximately 5.5% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $30,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Globus Medical by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 958 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.03. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.33 and a 12-month high of $94.93.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMED. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.91.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

