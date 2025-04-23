Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Tenere Capital LLC

Tenere Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 4.9% of Tenere Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $18,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $127.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

In other news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,125. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $103,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,818,537.36. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,930 shares of company stock worth $1,252,638. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

