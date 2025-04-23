Sirios Capital Management L P Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $1,526,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $5,892,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Shares of THC stock opened at $114.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.53. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $171.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,022.54. The trade was a 25.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

