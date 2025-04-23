Sirios Capital Management L P Purchases 727 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,233,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 105.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $511.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $649.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

