Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 1,705 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up about 1.8% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Citigroup raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $152.07 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.44%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

