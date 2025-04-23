PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up 1.5% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in PACCAR by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $3,038,795.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,150,414.23. This trade represents a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.56 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $85.05 and a 12-month high of $118.81. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Melius upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.59.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

