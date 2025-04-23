Tezos Price Reaches $0.54 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Tezos has a total market cap of $562.75 million and approximately $33.43 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000577 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000189 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000557 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,060,705,072 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,472,113 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

