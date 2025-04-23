BMO Capital Markets Cuts Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $75.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s previous close.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average is $72.17. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $88.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $74,589.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,770,006.56. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $436,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,473,454.28. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,482 shares of company stock worth $4,952,759 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

