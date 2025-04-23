Wedbush Has Pessimistic Outlook of PulteGroup Q2 Earnings

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMFree Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.19. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

PHM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM opened at $100.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 24.3% during the first quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 41,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $372,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,980.80. This represents a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $266,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,879.65. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $2,256,367. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

