Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic View of Geron Q2 Earnings

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Geron in a research report issued on Monday, April 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Geron’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Geron Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.66. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $5.34.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. The business had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.



