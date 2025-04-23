What is Sidoti Csr’s Forecast for PC Connection Q2 Earnings?

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for PC Connection in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for PC Connection’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for PC Connection’s FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). PC Connection had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

PC Connection Stock Performance

PC Connection Increases Dividend

Shares of CNXN opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $77.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average is $68.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is presently 18.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in PC Connection by 23,450.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PC Connection by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.