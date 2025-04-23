What is Sidoti Csr’s Forecast for PC Connection Q2 Earnings?

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for PC Connection in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for PC Connection’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for PC Connection’s FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). PC Connection had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is presently 18.24%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in PC Connection by 23,450.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PC Connection by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
