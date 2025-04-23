Liberty Energy Q2 EPS Forecast Lifted by Atb Cap Markets

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a report issued on Sunday, April 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $977.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LBRT. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.05.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,218.48. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 54,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

