BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 20,281 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,281 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Exelon by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 217,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,624,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,827 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $2,274,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after buying an additional 36,734 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

