BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 133 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 264,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Clarendon Private LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $326,648.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,131,082.08. This trade represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total transaction of $2,795,529.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,074,419.39. This trade represents a 5.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,613 shares of company stock valued at $67,732,853. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W downgraded Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.95 and a beta of 1.59. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.83.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.