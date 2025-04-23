First Trust Advisors LP Sells 8,731 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of DTE Energy worth $63,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,053,330,000 after acquiring an additional 879,670 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DTE Energy by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,462,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,358,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 964,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,514,000 after purchasing an additional 639,659 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in DTE Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,150,000 after buying an additional 582,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,063,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.17.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $135.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.97 and a 200-day moving average of $126.11. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.40 and a 52 week high of $140.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,470.80. The trade was a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.