GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Stake Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,488 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $204,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

GE Vernova Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE GEV opened at $326.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion and a PE ratio of 58.80. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.98.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Marathon Capitl raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.54.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

