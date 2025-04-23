First Trust Advisors LP Sells 285,662 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,140,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285,662 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Silgan were worth $59,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $58.14.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Silgan from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,518.26. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,880.36. The trade was a 35.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

