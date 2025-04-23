Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Roblox were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Roblox by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Roblox by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $9,923,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,260,537.62. The trade was a 51.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $274,067.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,261.22. This trade represents a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 902,954 shares of company stock valued at $55,354,971 in the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:RBLX opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.