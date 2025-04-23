First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 30,044 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,044 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Deckers Outdoor worth $52,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.8 %

DECK stock opened at $106.41 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.83.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

