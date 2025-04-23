Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,201,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 62,605 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.11% of Northern Trust worth $225,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Jane Karpinski sold 2,262 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $251,828.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,883.88. The trade was a 11.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $252,042.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,448.83. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

NTRS stock opened at $89.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.79. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $114.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.