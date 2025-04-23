Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,453,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $217,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $3,360,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,547,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $7,891,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.3 %

DAR opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

