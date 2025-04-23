What is Barrington Research’s Estimate for TTEC Q3 Earnings?

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) – Barrington Research issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TTEC in a research report issued on Monday, April 21st. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TTEC’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TTEC’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). TTEC had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $567.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.73 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TTEC. StockNews.com upgraded TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on TTEC from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. TTEC has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $8.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1,054.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TTEC by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

