UCB SA (UCBJY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4838 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This is a 5.8% increase from UCB’s previous dividend of $0.46.

UCB Stock Up 2.3 %

UCB stock opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. UCB has a 12-month low of $63.58 and a 12-month high of $106.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

