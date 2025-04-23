UCB SA (UCBJY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4838 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This is a 5.8% increase from UCB’s previous dividend of $0.46.
UCB Stock Up 2.3 %
UCB stock opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. UCB has a 12-month low of $63.58 and a 12-month high of $106.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
UCB Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than UCB
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- American Express Is a Stock You Want to Own in 2025
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Insider Buying in Applied Materials Reaffirms Bullish Outlook
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 2 Smart Investments to Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead
Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.