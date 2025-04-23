United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on June 20th

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a 1.4% increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

United Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. United Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

United Bancorp Stock Performance

UBCP opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a market cap of $78.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.23. United Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $14.78.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 16.83%.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

