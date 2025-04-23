KB Home (KBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th.

KB Home has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years. KB Home has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KB Home to earn $9.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.32.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Barclays dropped their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on KB Home from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

