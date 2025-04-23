KB Home (KBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th.
KB Home has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years. KB Home has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KB Home to earn $9.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.
KB Home Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of KB Home stock opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home
In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Barclays dropped their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on KB Home from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KB Home
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- American Express Is a Stock You Want to Own in 2025
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Insider Buying in Applied Materials Reaffirms Bullish Outlook
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 2 Smart Investments to Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.