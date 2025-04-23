Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1992 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This is a 15.6% increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.
Aegon has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.1% per year over the last three years. Aegon has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aegon to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.
Aegon Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.84. Aegon has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.
