First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09, Zacks reports. First United had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million.

First United Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of First United stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. First United has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $189.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96.

First United Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FUNC shares. Raymond James upgraded First United from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

