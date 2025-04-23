Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1201 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

