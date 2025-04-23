Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1201 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $23.58.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
