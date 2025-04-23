Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a 8.3% increase from Potomac Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Potomac Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Potomac Bancshares stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Potomac Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

