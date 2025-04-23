Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

