Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MLCO Q3 Earnings

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $6.70 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Shares of MLCO opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $28,989,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,735,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,619 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,009,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1,240.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

