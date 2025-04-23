TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Buys 15,834 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,864,000 after buying an additional 2,818,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,042,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,431,000 after acquiring an additional 655,815 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average is $75.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.44 billion, a PE ratio of 494.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

