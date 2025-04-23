MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,340 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Clean Harbors worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.40.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.38 per share, with a total value of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH opened at $208.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.52.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

