Natixis Invests $1.36 Million in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Natixis acquired a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 31,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,064,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,496 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 851.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,498,000 after buying an additional 1,012,816 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 689,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after buying an additional 546,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $21,278,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CubeSmart Stock Up 3.5 %
CUBE opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85.
CubeSmart Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 120.93%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CUBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
