95,491 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 95,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNL. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 807.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 1.3 %

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $112.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

