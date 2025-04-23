TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,261,000 after buying an additional 340,691 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $1,629,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,866,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CIGI shares. Cibc World Mkts raised Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.80.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $113.11 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.86 and a 1 year high of $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

