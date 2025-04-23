Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Decreased by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.32.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $99.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.87. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

